St. Clair County man charged after standoff with police Thursday morning

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Charges have been issued against a St. Clair County man after a standoff with police early Thursday morning.

Dion Flenoid, 30, was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He has also been charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Bradford Place in unincorporated Belleville, Illinois.

When two officers approached the front of the house shortly after midnight, shots were fired through the front door from inside the residence, according to police. One of the officers was struck by flying debris.

The officers retreated from the residence, followed by a female running out as well.

Local agencies including Belleville, Freeburg, and Smithton Police Departments responded to assist the incident.

Residents in the surrounding area were evacuated.

The suspect inside the residence came out with a gun but then ran back inside, failing to surrender, according to police.

The St. Clair County and Belleville Tactical Response Team (TRT) worked to get the suspect to surrender but were unable to. When the TRT approached the residence, they were shot at, according to police.

TRT eventually got into the home at around 5 a.m. and found the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Flenoid was transported to a local hospital and survived. He remains hospitalized and is in custody.

No other police officers were injured. The officer struck was treated at the scene.