Woman dead, man attempted suicide at St. Clair home

ST CLAIR, Mo. — A woman, 42, was found dead in the backyard of a St. Clair residence and a man who police believe tried to take his own life was taken to the hospital by St. Clair EMS on Wednesday night, St. Clair police reported.

The victim was identified early Thursday as Misty G. Ennis of St. Clair. The cause of her death is under investigation, the St. Clair Police Department said. The condition of the man was unknown as of midday Thursday.

After a St. Clair officer located Ennis’ body behind the house in the 900 block of Shady Street, Franklin County Sheriff’s S.W.A.T. deputies entered the home and located the man. Officers believe the couple are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing and St. Clair police will release more information as it becomes available.