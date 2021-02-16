St. Clair man charged with sexually assaulting 2 young girls

Michael-Myron Smith is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond

ST CLAIR, Mo. — A St. Clair man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting two girls.

Thirty-year-old Michael-Myron Smith has been charged with one count of rape or attempted first-degree rape on a victim less than 12 years of age and one count of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape in the first-degree of a victim less than 14 years of age. He is also charged with two counts of incest.

Smith is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to the police report, on Jan. 21, 2020 at about 3:27 p.m., St. Clair officers were called to a residence on East Springfield Road. The call was in reference to a report of a man sexually assaulting two underage girls.