St. Clair man charged with stealing car, making bomb threats

ST CLAIR, Mo. — A man has been charged with stealing a car and making bomb threats in St. Clair last week.

On Feb. 25 at around 2 p.m., St. Clair officers responded to Wall Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. It was reported that a man showed up to a home and stole a vehicle from the driveway.

While driving away from the area in the stolen car, the suspect hit a road sign and a utility box at Wall Street and Bardot Street.

While searching the area, officers found the vehicle and the suspect at a gas pump at K’s Kwik-Korner. After more officers arrived, Franklin County deputies and St. Clair officers approached the vehicle and were able to get the suspect out.

After the suspect was handcuffed, he told officers several times he had a bomb. Officers then maintained a safe distance from the suspect, evacuated K’s Kwik-Korner and had the gas pumps shut off.

Once officers determined there was no longer a threat of a bomb, the employees were allowed back in the gas station and business reopened.

Benjamin Dodson, 42, has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle, property damage, terrorist threat, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended.

Dodson is being held in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.