Man accused of firing shots outside of St. Clair Square Mall in August arrested in Wisconsin

The gunshots shattered a window outside of the food court

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill — A man accused of firing shots outside of St. Clair Square Mall in August was arrested by federal agents in Wisconsin on Friday.

According to the Fairview Heights Police Department, Maximillion T. Williams, 23, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was taken into custody and charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives learned that Williams had been in the Metro East visiting family at the time of when shots were fired. After an arrest warrant was issued, the Fairview Heights Police Department partnered with U.S. Marshals to assist in arresting him after learning he fled to Wisconsin, according to the Fairview Heights Police Department.

The incident involving Williams happened on Aug. 28. When there was a disturbance between two men at the mall. When officers arrived on scene, they learned one of the men had a gun and fired shots outside of the food court entrance, which shattered a window.

His bond was set at $500,000.