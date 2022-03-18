St. Francois Backstoppers plan vigil for officer killed in Bonne Terre

Officer Lane Burns and his partner Garrett Worley were shot outside of a motel on a disturbance call.

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — Community members in and around Bonne Terre, Missouri are coming together after two police officers were shot on the line of duty.

On Friday, Sheri Pratt sat at her desk in Farmington doing her best to keep her composure.



For years, she has stood beside those that protect and serve, having spent nine years on Backstoppers in St. Francois County.

The group helps raise money to support fallen officers and the families they leave behind.

"A lot of banquets. Boot drives. Kickball tournaments," Pratt said.

Pratt plans to do the same thing for Officer Lane Burns, who died from his injuries Thursday.



The Bonne Terre police officer and his partner Garrett Worley were shot outside a motel where they were dispatched to respond to a disturbance call.

Blue and black hung high at the station in their honor on Friday, something Pratt plans to continue this weekend.



"We're going to have a small memorial table. We'll have a prayer vigil. We'll have a moment of silence,” she said.

Farmington is no more than 15 miles from Bonne Terre.

"You only have fifteen to thirty people in a department. Everybody's close. You all work together every day. Everybody's close. There's a lot of pain here."

Pratt added, she wanted the family and the fellow force to know they have support.



"The mental health problems are outrageous right now. We're not backing our law enforcement with stricter penalties,” she said.



The vigil will be held at North County High School football field in Bonne Terre at 5 p.m. on Sunday.