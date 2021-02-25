Residents stunned to hear St. Louis marks 100th shooting of 2021 in less than 2 months

"The violence must stop. Our neighborhood used to be peaceful, but not now," said Pamela Anderson a resident of the Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Pamela Anderson said she was proud to grow up on North Broadway Street in the Baden Neighborhood.

"It was peaceful. It was family-friendly and our parks were safe to go to," said Anderson.

However, now the St. Louis mom is facing a much different reality.

"There's more drug presence. There's active prostitution and lots of gunfire," said Anderson.

Anderson said the constant gunfire has especially ruined her neighborhood.

Anderson lives there with her three children, children she won't let play in the park across the street or even in their own yards.

"I'm not necessarily afraid to live here. I have cameras inside the house and outside the house for protection," said the mom.

Her house is just down the street from where police said a man was found shot to death in a car Wednesday morning.

According to 5 On Your Side's internal records, it was the city's 100th shooting and 32nd homicide so far this year.

"That's just so sad. We're only two months into this year," said Pamela Anderson.

"Nothing is being done. That's how come I think things are so bad," said Ed Stafford.

Stafford has lived in the Baden neighborhood for 40 years.

The proud Army veteran isn't proud of the violence, drug-use and constant speeding on North Broadway.

"Day in and day out, I sit on my front porch and I see it all. We need more police protection," Stafford said.

"I want them to know that they are being heard," said Second Ward Alderwoman Lisa Middlebrook.

Alderwoman Middlebrook said last year before the pandemic, St. Louis police officers patrolled the north St. Louis area on foot and in their patrolled cars.

Middlebrook said she has asked police and city officials for more officers, shot-spotter equipment and mobile cameras in hopes of curbing crimes in the neighborhood.

As she waits, she hopes more residents will get involved, turn in the criminals and help turn Baden around.

"I know it can be scary to report crimes, but more of my constituents must do it. We can no longer sit and be silent and let things happen around us. When people take ownership and stand up for something, it will help bring crime levels down," said Alderwoman Middlebrook.