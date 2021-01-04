'This is the best day of my life' | Family of 9-year-old shooting victim comforted by arrest

"I've been asking for justice. This is the best day of my life," said Christine Greene, Caion's grandmother

ST. LOUIS — "Oh, Lord have mercy this is the best day of my life," said a sobbing Christine Greene.

On Wednesday, tears of joy and pain rolled down Greene's face after she heard a suspect is now under arrest in connection with the shooting that killed her 9-year-old grandson, Caion Greene.

"I'm so glad that they caught him. Now, they need to catch the other one. They don't need to be walking down the street shooting at people," said Greene.

Relatives said three and a half weeks ago Caion, his mom and his mom's fiance were dropping off food at the child's grandmother's home near 9th and LaSalle Park Court south of downtown St. Louis.

The three were riding in the boy's mother's car.

Investigators said two guys suddenly fired shots at the car with dark-tinted windows.

St. Louis police believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

"They both just kept going, going, going until they couldn't shoot no more. My daughter was sitting on the passenger side. Her fiance was driving," said Christine Greene.

Caion, asleep in the back seat, was shot in his chest.

His family said he died in his mom's arms.

It happened one day before the fourth-grade, honor-roll student was to receive an award for perfect attendance.

The boy was the oldest of two children.

"He did not receive that award because they took his life and I don't think that was fair to him. It's unreal. It's unbelievable to me and these people out here shooting at kids for no reason. I'm hurting. My daughter is hurting. It tore up my life," said Christine Greene.

"It's a sad situation when kids are killing kids. We're losing many of our kids," said Champale Greene-Anderson, Caion's cousin.

Now, a family who lost their little one holds on to one prayer.

"I'm happy that justice will be served for Caion," said Champale Greene-Anderson

The family also has mixed emotions about the teenager now in custody.

"Well, my grandbaby isn't here. I think he should get the death penalty," said Christine Greene, the boy's grandmother.

"I am active in the community trying to speak out against all this violence and crimes against our children. I think many of these kids need to be reformed as much as possible. Help these young kids out here, before they start selling drugs and turn to violence, that's the justice I want for him," said Champale Greene-Anderson.

The 17-year-old was booked as an adult for murder, assault and armed criminal action.

As of Wednesday, he hadn't been charged, so 5 On Your Side hasn't released his name.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

5 On Your Side has been tracking the violence against children.