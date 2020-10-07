Suspect on the loose after man stabbed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

The man was transported to a hospital where his condition is not known

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect is on the loose after a man was stabbed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Thursday evening.

According to the spokesperson for St. Louis Lambert International Airport, a man was standing outside door No. 5 at Terminal 1 when he was stabbed in the upper body by another man.

The man was transported to a hospital where his condition is unknown.

The suspect was seen on a Facebook Live as he ran through the terminal to get away. The airport spokesperson said the suspect is believed to have made his escape on the MetroLink.

