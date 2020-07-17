Man charged in connection to random stabbing incident at St. Louis airport

The man who was injured has since been released from the hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been arrested in connection to a random stabbing at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Verron Shaw, 25, was arrested in Illinois on July 17.

The incident happened on July 9. A man was standing outside door No. 5 at Terminal 1 when he was stabbed in the upper body.

According to St. Louis Lambert International Airport spokesperson Will Becker, Shaw was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Shaw was seen on a Facebook Live as he ran through the terminal to get away. The airport spokesperson said he was believed to have made his escape on the MetroLink. Becker said police identified the suspect through the Facebook Live video.

