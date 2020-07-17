x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

Man charged in connection to random stabbing incident at St. Louis airport

The man who was injured has since been released from the hospital
Credit: Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been arrested in connection to a random stabbing at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Verron Shaw, 25, was arrested in Illinois on July 17.

The incident happened on July 9. A man was standing outside door No. 5 at Terminal 1 when he was stabbed in the upper body.

According to St. Louis Lambert International Airport spokesperson Will Becker, Shaw was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Shaw was seen on a Facebook Live as he ran through the terminal to get away. The airport spokesperson said he was believed to have made his escape on the MetroLink. Becker said police identified the suspect through the Facebook Live video.

The man who was stabbed has since been released from the hospital.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

RELATED: City workers to visit bars, night clubs to check on mask compliance

RELATED: Heat advisory in effect for the weekend

RELATED: 'We can turn this around' | St. Louis pandemic task force shows continued upward trend, urges precautions