St. Louis area gun burglaries continue as 2 suspects hit gun store in Rolla

Detectives in Rolla respond to the scene of a gun store burglary that happened on Sept. 11 to continue the investigation.

ROLLA, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a burglary at PCA Guns-Rolla located at 1740 North Bishop Avenue that happened Sept. 11 in Rolla, Missouri.

According to a press release, at approximately 6:20 p.m. officers from the Rolla Police Department responded to the gun store for a burglary.

Police secured the crime scene and detectives from the department went to the store to continue the investigation.

Surveillance video footage from the gun store shows that the two suspects allegedly forced themselves into the business, stole multiple firearms, and then ran off.

The store also sells ammunition, magazines, knives, and a variety of rifles, handguns, and shotguns.

The department recommends that if you know the individuals in the photos or if you have any information regarding the burglary, please contact detective Joey Lahman at 573-308-1213.

You can also provide a confidential tip on the department’s hotline at 573-364-0111.