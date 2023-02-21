St. Louis area man, woman accused of nearly $500,000 in pandemic loan fraud

Investigators said they used the money to build the Wing Strip restaurant in Florissant and make improvements to a condo in the area.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman from the St. Louis area could spend 20 years in prison after federal investigators said they fraudulently acquired pandemic loans that they used to open a restaurant.

Pamela Hubbard, a 45-year-old St. Louis resident, and 43-year-old Irwin Coats of Florissant were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Both pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Hubbard and Coats each applied for thousands of dollars in pandemic relief funds so they could open a "Wing Strip" restaurant in Florissant.

Investigators said Coats applied for about $100,000 in assistance in the name of Abounding Protection LLS, a company he set up in 2007. In one filing, he said the company had 12 employees and a monthly payroll of more than $20,000, even though investigators say the company actually had no employees or operations.

In June of 2020, Hubbard filed a PPP loan application for Star Shyne LLC, a company she helped set up in 2019. Investigators said she lied about employees and payroll and used fake paperwork to bolster her application. She was eventually awarded $371,245.

Investigators said they used the money to build the restaurant in Florissant and make improvements to a condo in the area.

Conspiracy is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

