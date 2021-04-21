Law enforcement leaders discuss policing changes in wake of Chauvin guilt verdict

Law enforcement leaders agree that changes are needed in their professions, but they say progressing policing is a challenge

ST. LOUIS — America is in a new era of policing and law enforcement leaders weigh in on what needs to happen as we move forward.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said change starts with a look in the mirror.

"Law enforcement has to realize, we have a dark past when policing minority communities," Marshak said.

His office has been active in educating staff about different perspectives. Last fall, deputies received bias training in an effort to better communicate. The sheriff said change is a two-way street.

"We need to invest more in training," Marshak said. "We need to invest more in quality compensation packages to keep the 'good cops'. That's going to take an investment, not defunding. Moving forward we need to invest in specialized units, send specialized trained individuals to certain calls. I don't think we as society are ready to pay the bill yet."

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jiminez said recent changes have already made an immediate impact.

New social media, diversity & mental health coordinators and victim advocates have already begun improving policing, he said.

At the suggestion of the diversity coordinator, last week the department changed their Taser's from black to yellow in the aftermath of the Minnesota shooting. The hires have improved communication and transparency, he said.

Chief Jiminez realizes his department doesn't have the best reputation but said the department he's building today is one the city can be proud of.

"It is life-changing. We are constantly trying to move forward and be progressive while still being proactive," Jiminez said. "It's huge trying to change that image."

Chief Jiminez and Sheriff Marshak said hiring is becoming increasingly more difficult in recent years. St. Ann Police has started a new partnership with Ritenour School District to create a pipeline of young talent. Jiminez said having a presence in schools is so important to building longstanding cooperation around town.

He said the best quality officers need to have when coming into the profession is patience.

"Having patience is very, very important," Jiminez said. "You don't know who you are dealing with. People are dealing with mental health, anxiety."

Marshak sits on the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. It is the licensing for all law enforcement in the state. The commission has modified the training schedule for new recruits to include teaching the history of policing minority communities. They are also discussing increasing the minimum hours a trainee must have to get their license.