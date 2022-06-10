15-year-old boy shot in St. Louis area

St. Louis police did not have an address for where the boy was shot.

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy showed up at a St. Louis-area hospital with a gunshot wound overnight.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy arrived at the hospital at around midnight Thursday. He had been shot in the leg.

Police had no additional information on where the shooting happened or what led up to it. The boy was listed in stable condition.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

