Man shot after arguing with man who struck his parked car

The suspect then shot the man several times in the abdomen and ran away
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot several times during an argument in St. Louis Saturday afternoon

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. in the Mark Twain neighborhood near the area of Thekla and Ruskin avenues. The victim, a 21-year-old man, told police that a man struck his parked car and they got into an argument.

The suspect then shot him several times in the abdomen and ran away.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was listed in critical, unstable condition.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

