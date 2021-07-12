Police looking for armed robber who climbed through McDonald's drive-thru windows

Police say that in both incidents, the man crawled in through the drive-thru window with a gun and then drove off in a silver SUV

ST. LOUIS — Police are trying to identify a man who posed as a customer in order to rob two McDonald's locations last week.

The first robbery happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday at the McDonald's on 4006 Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End. The suspect, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, crawled through the drive-thru window with a gun and made an employee open a safe, police said. He took an undisclosed amount of money before climbing back through the window and driving off in a silver SUV with a missing gas cap.

Police say he tried again the next day at the McDonald's at 1119 N. Tucker Boulevard in the Carr Square neighborhood at 5:30 a.m. He again crawled through the drive-thru window with a gun and demanded employees open a safe. This time he wasn't able to take anything and he drove off again in the silver SUV.

Surveillance photos released by police show a distinctive spiderweb tattoo on his right elbow and other unknown tattoos on his upper arm.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).