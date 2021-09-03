Group of young teens tries to carjack man in Central West End

The man told police he was sitting in his parked vehicle in the 4400 block of West Pine around 10:20 p.m. Thursday when his driver's door was opened

ST. LOUIS — A group of young teenagers tried to carjack a man in the Central West End late Thursday night, according to a police report.

The man told police he was sitting in his parked vehicle in the 4400 block of West Pine around 10:20 p.m. when his driver's door was opened.

He said several teenage boys, estimated to be 13 and 14 years old, pointed guns at him. They demanded that he get out of his vehicle.

Several of the teens ran away as someone drove by, the report said.

One teen stayed and again demanded the man get out. Another person drove by the area and the teen ran away.

The 24-year-old victim was not injured and nothing was taken.

