St. Louis babysitter sentenced in 2018 death of toddler

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was sentenced Friday in the 2018 death of a toddler who she was babysitting.

India Basquine, 52, was sentenced to eight years in prison in the death of 23-month-old Jream Polk. Basquine was originally charged with felony child abuse resulting in death but took a plea deal in July for a reduced charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

The incident happened on May 28, 2018, at Basquine's home on the 4400 block of Labadie Avenue. According to the St. Louis Circuit Court, Basquine's indictment said she struck or shook Jream, causing fatal brain damage. She originally told police that Jream had been playing outside with other children at the time and she didn't know what happened.

Jream's mother, Tierra Townsell, said in court on Friday that she was not happy with the plea deal. She said she was still traumatized and depressed over her daughter's death and didn't feel safe leaving her other four children with anyone.

“My life will never be the same,” she said in a quote shared by the St. Louis Circuit Court. “I’m broken. I’m torn. I’m frustrated. I’m angry. But I have to be strong for my other kids.”