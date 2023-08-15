St. Louis bank robbery suspect captured in Arizona after 6 years on the run

The FBI St. Louis Division said Daniel Harris, 65, is charged with robbing the St. Louis Community Credit Union in 2017.

ST. LOUIS — A man accused of robbing a St. Louis bank in 2017 has been taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona, after more than six years on the run.

The FBI said Harris entered the bank on March 15, 2017, showed an employee a note that said he had a gun and ran away after he was given money.

A warrant was issued for Harris' arrest on Oct. 11, 2017. After years of investigation, FBI St. Louis was able to track him to Phoenix; the FBI Phoenix Division narrowed down his location within hours and arrested him on Aug. 9.

“It may take years and it may not be a high-profile crime, but the FBI never gives up on bringing fugitives to justice,” Special Agent in Charge Greenberg said in a release announcing Harris' capture. “I commend our St. Louis team as well as our colleagues at FBI Phoenix Division.”