Suspect charged with murder more than a year after burned body found in St. Louis alley

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged more than a year after a gruesome discovery in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office issued at-large warrants for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse against 34-year-old Brandon Taylor. He’s already in federal custody on unrelated charges.

The investigation started the morning of June 28, 2020 when police got a call for help after someone found a burned body in an alley. The victim was found along the 5900 block of Emma Avenue, which is near the border of the Walnut Park West and Walnut Park East neighborhoods.

The victim was later identified as 47-year-old Antirrill Johnson.

A judge ordered Taylor to be held without bond.

No other information about the case or investigation has been released.

