Downtown St. Louis businesses grapple with crime impact

One business has lost bookings while another is worried about the long-term impact.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Persistent crime in downtown St. Louis has left some business owners to wrestle with revenue.

A shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and 11 others injured happened when many businesses were operating or cleaning up for the night on Washington Avenue.

It happened right down the street from David Shanks’ bar, Whiskey on Washington.

On Friday, Shanks told 5 On Your Side he lost a few Juneteenth bookings and had to close because of the incident, which he was trying to recover from.

The St. Louis native said he was not going to let it deter him from continuing to create an experience for his hometown.

"If you can do business in your hometown, a Downtown that I walked in as a kid, I'm willing to take full advantage of it," he said.

UKraft on the other end of downtown by Citygarden mostly serves the business crowd during the day.

Matt Ratz, a part owner, is worried about the cost of crime long term.

“That extra revenue that we do get from tourism is a big deal. You've got the convention center we need that to be constantly booked,” he said.

Ratz added that the restaurant that sells sandwiches, salads and smoothies sees an increase of 20 to 25 percent during big conventions, something Ratz thinks could be challenged with crime painting a bad picture.

Many businesses downtown have proper lighting and surveillance cameras but have fallen victim to violence one way or another.

"What we would like to see just a bigger police presence. I know there's been a change over at the prosecuting attorney's office. I'm very encouraged by that. Hopefully, we can carry that momentum and kind of flip the narrative a little bit that it is safe to be down here," Ratz said.

Shanks says some of the young people involved in Sunday’s shooting took refuge near his bar after and cooperated with first responders.

His solution, giving them a better outlet, similar to the skating rinks, swimming pools and “organized and supervised” party-like events he grew up with.

“They want to do something. We as the adults and the lawmakers and the people can make this happen. We have to provide that for them,” he said.

The community stakeholders said they were willing to help in any way they can.