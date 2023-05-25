2 arrested, guns seized after attempted car break-ins downtown, police say

Police arrested two 18-year-olds and recovered several weapons after interrupting a group of suspects who they say were trying to break into cars downtown.

ST. LOUIS — Police made two arrests and recovered several guns Wednesday night after interrupting a group of suspects who were allegedly trying to break into cars downtown.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that officers were on patrol when they were alerted to several people looking into cars and trying to break into them near N. 10th Street and Lucas Avenue.

Police were able to chase down and arrest two armed 18-year-old men. Three other suspects were able to get away.

The department posted a photo to Twitter showing four handguns and magazines that were recovered from the incident.

Charges had not been announced against the arrested suspects as of Thursday afternoon.

Officers on patrol last night were alerted to several subjects reportedly looking into cars attempting to break into them near N. 10th & Lucas. Two armed 18 y/o males were arrested after a foot chase. Three other males fled. These weapons were recovered during the incident. pic.twitter.com/DsRD7NgyWB — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) May 25, 2023

