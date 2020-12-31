Teen, man charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in St. Louis

A 20-year-old woman told police two men stole her car at gunpoint. Police found the car and the suspects a short time later

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old is one of two people charged in a carjacking that happened Wednesday evening in St. Louis.

Officers responded at 4:40 p.m. to the 2700 block of Rauschenbach Avenue, which is in the St. Louis Place neighborhood in north city. A 20-year-old woman told police two men stole her car at gunpoint. She wasn’t injured in the incident.

Police found the vehicle a short time later in the 4900 block of Claxton, which is about five miles north in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Police said the suspects tried to run away, but officers were able to take them into custody after a short chase.

While searching the suspects, officers found two guns and substances that they believe to be drugs.

On Thursday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 17-year-old Antonio Holt and 25-year-old William Martin with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.