26-year-old man carjacked in north St. Louis

Police said the suspect was wearing a yellow surgical mask when he stole the victim’s shoes, jewelry and Chevrolet Impala Monday night

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was carjacked in north St. Louis Monday night.

At around 6:15 p.m., police received a call for a “hold up” in the area of North 11th and Angelica Street. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who said he was stopped at a stop sign when a gray sedan with tinted windows hit the back of his car.

When the man got out of his car, a man in his 20s got out of the passenger side of the grey sedan. The man started yelling at the victim and indicated he had a gun. The man stole the victim’s shoes and jewelry before getting into the victim’s 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

Police said the man was wearing a gray T-shirt, black Nike shorts, a black stocking hat and a yellow surgical mask.

The suspect drove away in the victim’s car and a second suspect followed him in the gray sedan.