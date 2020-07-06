Man shot during carjacking in south St. Louis Saturday night

The carjacking happened in the Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was carjacked and shot in south St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened at 10:23 p.m. on the 3500 block of Oregon Avenue. A 48-year-old man was shot in the chest and buttocks.

He was conscious and breathing, police said. An update on his condition hasn't been made available.

No further information on the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.