x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

Man shot during carjacking in south St. Louis Saturday night

The carjacking happened in the Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was carjacked and shot in south St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened at 10:23 p.m. on the 3500 block of Oregon Avenue. A 48-year-old man was shot in the chest and buttocks.

He was conscious and breathing, police said. An update on his condition hasn't been made available.

No further information on the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

More local crime

RELATED: 2 men found shot to death in car in north St. Louis

RELATED: Teen girl killed in double shooting in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood

RELATED: Reward increased for information in murder of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn

RELATED: 16-year-old shot while playing basketball at St. Louis park