3 teens taken into custody after carjacking, police pursuit ends in crash in St. Louis

Two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old were taken into custody

ST. LOUIS — Three teens were taken into custody early Sunday morning after they crashed a car they had taken in a carjacking hours earlier, police said.

The carjacking happened at Athlone Avenue and Penrose Street in the O'Fallon neighborhood at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The car fled from police and crashed at Interstate 70 and Union Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. Two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old were taken into custody. Police seized two guns and narcotics at the scene.

No further information on the circumstances of the carjacking has been released.

Police are also investigating a carjacking that occurred in the Hyde Park neighborhood Monday night. A man told police he was stopped at a stop sign at around 6:15 p.m. when a man pulled up next to him, said he had a gun and made the victim give up his shoes, jewelry and car.