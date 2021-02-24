Carjacking suspect helps victim then steals his truck in St. Louis

The suspect helped the victim get his truck started in exchange for a ride and ended up stealing the victim's truck and cellphone

ST. LOUIS — A man was carjacked by the person who helped get his truck started Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis.

At around 1 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 3400 block of Magnolia Avenue for a report of a carjacking. The victim, a 24-year-old man, told police his 2005 Ford Ranger stalled near Interstate 44 and Grand.

The suspect helped the victim get his truck started in exchange for a ride, according to a police report. Once they arrived in the 4000 block of Castleman Avenue, the suspect told the victim he had a gun, demanded his cellphone and told him to get out of the truck.

After the victim complied, the suspect drove away from the scene. A witness drove the victim home so he could contact police. The victim was not injured during the carjacking.

Police are investigating another carjacking in the city that happened on Tuesday.

At around 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Michigan Avenue and Dakota Street for a report of a carjacking. The 37-year-old victim told police he met the suspect, who is an acquaintance of his, to pick her up.

After arriving, the suspect pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of his car. After he complied, the suspect and another person got into the car and fled the area.

At around 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday, officers located the victim’s car near Cass and Jefferson Avenue.