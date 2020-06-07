2 carjackings within 40 minutes on July 4 in St. Louis

One of the carjackings happened at a downtown gas station

ST. LOUIS — Two carjackings were reported in St. Louis within 40 minutes on the Fourth of July.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department first responded to the 5900 block of Harney, which is right at Riverview Boulevard on the edge of the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

At 9:10 p.m., a 53-year-old man said a man he knew walked up to his SUV and punched him. The 37-year-old suspect then pulled out a gun and ordered the victim to get out of his 2007 Chevy Tahoe, according to the police report. When the victim got out of his car, the suspect hit him again, this time with the gun. The suspect got in the Tahoe and drove off.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries. No other information about the suspect or the status of the victim were released.

The second carjacking happened 40 minutes later in downtown St. Louis Saturday night.

A 30-year-old man told police he was at the BP gas station at S. Broadway and Lombard Street when a man wearing all black took his 2016 Dodge Charger at gunpoint.

Investigations are underway in both incidents. No further information has been released.