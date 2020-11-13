4 carjackings reported in St. Louis within 24 hours

No one was injured in any of the carjackings

ST. LOUIS — Four carjackings were reported in the City of St. Louis within the past 24 hours.

The first carjacking happened at around 6 p.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of North 7th Street. This is in the downtown area.

A 24-year-old woman told police she was sitting in her 2013 Toyota Corolla when a man in his 20s approached her passenger window and told her to get out of the car. At the same time, another man in his 20s opened her driver side door, pointed a gun at her and told her to get out.

When the woman complied, the suspects got in her car and drove away. She was not injured in this incident.

The second carjacking happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Salisbury Street. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

A 52-year-old man told officers he was sitting in his 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 when a man in his early 20s approached him, pointed a gun and told him to get out of his car.

At first, the victim complied but when the suspect tried to drive away, the victim began wrestling with the suspect. The victim eventually conceded.

As the suspect drove away, he hit several parked cars which caused the truck to overturn. The suspect then ran away from the area.

The victim was not injured in this incident.

The third carjacking was reported at around 12:20 a.m. on Friday in the 3200 block of California Avenue. This is in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

A 65-year-old man said he picked up three people in the area. Shortly after the suspects got into his car, they pointed guns at him and told him to get out.

The man complied and the suspects drove away in his Lincoln MKZ. The victim was not injured in this incident.

The fourth carjacking happened at around 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of Farlin Avenue. This is in the Penrose neighborhood.

A 27-year-old woman told officers she had just gotten into her 2007 Chevrolet Impala when a silver sedan stopped next to her. The suspect got out of the sedan and pointed a gun at the woman.

She immediately ran back into her home and the suspect drove away in her car and was followed by the silver sedan.