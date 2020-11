The thefts happened in Clifton Heights and surrounding neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for catalytic converter thefts.

The thefts happened in Clifton Heights and surrounding neighborhoods in south city.

Police released video on Friday showing the suspect walking in a parking lot with what appears to be a catalytic converter in his hand.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 2nd District detective at 314-444-0100.