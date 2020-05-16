Charges issued after man found shot to death along I-70

ST. LOUIS — A 56-year-old man has been charged after a man was found dead along Interstate 70 Friday morning.
Brian Williams was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.
Early Friday morning, police responded to westbound I-70 and West Florissant Avenue for a "call for police help."
When officers arrived, they found a man on the side of the interstate suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
