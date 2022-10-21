Parents charged after toddler fatally shoots self in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The parents of a 2-year-old boy who fatally himself in a St. Louis parking lot last week are now facing criminal charges.
Darrion Martez Whirley and Ana Cristina Garcia Mendoza, both 23, were each charged Friday with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Neither were in custody as of Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Oct. 10 in the parking lot of the AutoZone at 3619 S. Kingshighway Blvd. According to charging documents, Whirley left a Glock 23 pistol inside the car while he went inside the store.
The child, 2-year-old Isreal Whirley, was in the car with his mother when he found the gun and shot himself in the head.
His parents rushed him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Isreal was the 103rd child under the age of 17 to be a victim of gun violence this year. According to 5 On Your Side data, 13 children have died.