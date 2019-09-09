ST. LOUIS — A $25,000 reward for information in the killings of four children in St. Louis is set to expire Tuesday.

The deadline for the additional reward from CrimeStoppers already was extended once in hopes of getting more tips from the public. The deadline is set for Sept. 10.

CrimeStoppers is offering $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest. This amount is in addition to the usual $5,000 reward, making the total reward $30,000.

The rewards are for information in the following cases of children killed by gun violence since April:

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

CrimeStoppers

Eddie Hill IV

Eddie was sitting on a porch with his father and three other adults when a car drove by and someone inside opened fire. Eddie was shot in the chest and later died. The shooting happened Friday, July 19 in St. Louis’ Lewis Place neighborhood. Police have not made any arrests in this case. Read more.

Kennedi Powell

“She’s up there with Jesus,” said Kennedi’s 6-year-old friend, Oriel Finley. Oriel, Kennedi and several other children were playing outside in their neighborhood while two men were standing on a nearby sidewalk. At that moment, someone drove by and opened fire. It was a Sunday evening, June 9, in south St. Louis’ Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Oriel also was hit but survived. "They shot me in my back. It hurted," she said. Read more.

Kayden Johnson and Trina'ty Riley

Kayden and his mother were shot to death in a closet inside their north St. Louis home in May. Police believe 18-year-old Trina'ty Riley was clutching her toddler when someone pulled the trigger. "My baby was shot twice in the back and once in the back of her head. My grandson was killed because she was holding him close to protect him from what was going on,” Trina’s mom, Taiesha Campbell, said. Police said one of the bullets went through Trina and hit Kayden. Read more.

Jurnee Thompson

Jurnee Thompson’s life was cut short in a shooting near a high school football jamboree. It happened Aug. 23 after an event at Soldan High School. "Jurnee was like a young woman with an old soul," said her father, who asked that his name not be publicized. "I think people just need to wake up and realize the value of a life," Jurnee's father said. Read more.

