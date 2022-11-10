Several St. Louis restaurants broken into Wednesday morning

Another night of break-ins was reported at several restaurants in the City of St. Louis earlier this week.

ST. LOUIS — Another night of break-ins was reported at several restaurants across the City of St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

This time, the suspects targeted Vicia, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Five Guys and a few other popular restaurants.

The first incident was reported at around 12:10 a.m. at Sunny’s Cantina, located at 6655 Manchester Ave. Police said a glass door on the side of the building was shattered. The owner told officers an iPhone was stolen.

The next incident was reported at around 12:24 a.m. at Vicia, located at 4260 Forest Park Ave. In a recent report, police said the restaurant was “ransacked” and there was money missing from the cash register.

The same suspects that broke into Vicia also burglarized Mack’s Bar and Grill and Mack D’Licious Ice Cream just after 1 a.m., according to the report. Money and cash registers were also missing from those businesses.

The next incident was reported at around 2:53 a.m. at Five Guys, located at 4183 Lindell Blvd. Police said the front glass door was heavily damaged and the cash register was emptied.

Another incident happened sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday at Hi-Pointe Drive-In, located at 1033 McCausland Ave. Police said the suspects used a rock to smash a window and enter the business. Nothing was taken from the restaurant, according to the police report.