WATCH LIVE: 3 homicides in St. Louis city, county are connected, police say

The victims include a 16-year-old girl from Jennings

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced at least three homicides that occurred in the city and the county within the last week are connected. One of the victims was a teenage girl.

The department plans to hold a news conference at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to talk about the investigations and provide more details.

The first homicide happened in St. Louis County on Sept. 13. Marnay Haynes, 16, was shot and killed in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive.

The second incident happened on Sept. 16 in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue. At the scene, police found a woman in her 30s lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Police have not released her identity.

The third homicide happened on Sept. 19 in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street. Police were called to the area for a “supposed sudden death” and found a man in a vacant lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 24-year-old Casey Ross.

Anyone with information on any of these homicides is urged to contact St. Louis police’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html