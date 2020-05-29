3 teens among 8 people injured in shootings Friday in St. Louis, St. Louis County

Over a four-hour time span, police in the city and county responded to seven shootings Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Eight people have been injured in shootings in St. Louis and St. Louis County Friday. Three of the victims are teenagers.

At about 12:40 p.m., a man was shot outside a south city Schnucks. The incident happened outside of the grocery store on South Grand in the Tower Grove East neighborhood. The man was alert and breathing when emergency crews arrived.

Shortly after 1 p.m. in St. Louis County, police responded to a shooting that left two teenagers injured. Officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 1500 block of Trampe Drive. A 14-year-old girl was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police described her injuries as life-threatening. They did not give an update on her condition. A 17-year-old boy also was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said, adding that his injuries were less severe, and he’s expected to survive.

At about 2:24 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of Minerva Avenue, which is in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was alert and breathing, police said. Emergency crews responded to the scene to treat him.

About 11 minutes later around 2:35 p.m., city police officers received a call for a shooting in the 2700 block of N. Kingshighway, which is along the border of the Kingsway East and Kingsway West neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police described him as “semi-conscious and breathing.”

And about five minutes later around 2:40 p.m., St. Louis police received another call for a shooting about four blocks away from the shooting on Kingshighway. Officers responded to St. Louis Avenue and Norwood Avenue where they found another man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Medics responded to the scene.

Shortly before 4 p.m., St. Louis police responded to 4500 block of Athlone to help a victim of a shooting. A 30-year-old man had been shot in the arm and torso. Police said he was alert and breathing when they arrived.

At about 4:30 p.m., St. Louis police received another report of a shooting. Officers responded to the area of Garfield and Vandeventer, which is on the edge of the Greater Ville and Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhoods. They found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his chest. Police said he was “barely conscious and barely breathing” when they arrived.

The interactive map below shows the locations of all of the shootings Friday.

Police in St. Louis and St. Louis County have not released any further details about the shooting investigations.

Anyone with information on shootings in the city is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Anyone with information on the shooting in the county should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

'Outrageous, horrendous' | St. Louis mayor addresses holiday weekend violence

The shootings Friday come several days after a violent holiday weekend in the city.

Over the Memorial Day weekend from Friday night through Monday, 19 people were shot and four people were killed.

“That is just outrageous, horrendous,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a briefing Wednesday. “Several of them were under 18 years old.”