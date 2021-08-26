2 men killed, 4 others injured in shootings across City of St. Louis

It was a violent night across the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed, and four others were injured in shootings across the City of St. Louis Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

At around 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, St. Louis police were called to a home in the 4400 block of Clarence Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

Investigators said a 29-year-old man fired shots at the victim after he saw him assaulting a 55-year-old woman. The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.

The second shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of Lucille Avenue. Police found a 33-year-old man inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and lower body.

The victim was unable to provide a statement to police due to medical treatment, according to a police report. Investigators said the victim ran into a stranger’s home after being shot.

Police didn’t give an update on his condition.

The third shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue. Police found a man inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

The fourth shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Washington Avenue.

A 29-year-old man arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg. He told police he and a 28-year-old man stopped their car in the area because the victim was feeling sick.

Shortly after they got out of the car, they heard gunshots. After the two men got back into their car and drove away, the victim realized he was shot.

The 28-year-old man drove the victim to the hospital for treatment.

The fifth shooting happened at around 12:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Eichelberger Street. Police found a 23-year-old man in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t give an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable. Police said he was uncooperative and refused to provide any statements on what happened.

The sixth shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday in the 4100 block of Farlin Avenue. Police found a 22-year-old man in a yard suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim told police he met a woman in the area when a man suddenly appeared and shot him.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in critical condition.