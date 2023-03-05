Deadly shootings Tuesday night in St. Louis city, county

Police in St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis are investigating separate shootings that happened late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday was a violent night for the St. Louis area, as police investigated several shootings in both the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County. All were separate incidents.

The first shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 10400 block of New Halls Ferry Road, near Hudson Road.

St. Louis County police said a woman was found shot outside of a home and pronounced dead at the scene. Inside, two other gunshot victims - a woman and a teenage boy - were found. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and the teen was treated and released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

The shooting was believed to be the result of an altercation between several people inside the home, police said.

Just after 10:30 p.m. in south St. Louis, police said a man was shot in the chest on Pennsylvania Avenue, not far from Carondelet. The was no word on the man's condition as of Wednesday morning.

Then, another shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the Crown Food Mart at Cora Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis. St. Louis police said they found a 45-year-old man inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. A 44-year-old woman was also inside applying pressure to his wounds. The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The woman told police that the two were sitting in the man's car when a gray SUV pulled up in front of them. The driver and a rear passenger rolled down their windows and fired gunshots into the victim's car, striking him in the head and back.

Police said the two suspects were dressed in all dark clothing, and one of them was wearing a red hat.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, another shooting happened nearby in north St. Louis. Police said they found 37-year-old Jason Palmer shot in his abdomen in the 3100 block of Thomas Avenue, not far from Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

5 On Your Side saw investigators focusing their investigation on a parking lot of the apartment complex Senior Living at Renaissance Place.

