St. Louis close to ringing in record homicide rate this New Year's Eve

"I am sick of all this gun violence and killings. My daughter was an innocent victim," said Lataisha Jones-Lewis.

ST. LOUIS — It's been a violent year in the St. Louis.

The city is dangerously close to reaching its deadliest year set back in 1993 when there were 267 victims of homicides.

As of Wednesday, that sobering statistic was 262.

Lataisha Jones-Lewis knows the pain of tragically losing a loved one.

"Joyce was a sweet, loving, caring person," said Jones-Lewis.

Her 20-year-old daughter Joyce Freeman had many dreams and her life was full of promise.

Joyce was a junior at Lincoln University where she majored in mathematics. Jones-Lewis says her daughter was also a proud mom of a baby boy.



"She was also just so caring for animals and all people. She loved a challenge and was just a beautiful person," added Joyce's mom.



Lataisha says on Nov. 23 Joyce left their southside home, hopped in her mom's car and was about to take her four-day-old baby boy to his first checkup when all of a sudden the unimaginable became very real.

"She was gunned down and bullets flew everywhere," said Jones-Lewis.



Witnesses told police four young guys riding in a gray car opened fire.

Lataisha says the guys followed her daughter down several streets and repeatedly fired at her car.

The young mom died at a hospital.

Freeman's baby and boyfriend, who were with her at the time, were not hurt.

"My grandson has to grow up without a mother. I'm raising him now. I'm just really torn. My family is torn. Joyce had no reason to be buried. I believe all of those shooters, whom I know, were angry because my 18-year-old son would not join their gang," said a furious Jones-Lewis.



She cannot believe her daughter is now on a heart-wrenching list.

Freeman is among the 262 homicide victims in the city of St. Louis this year.

As of Wednesday, 76 of the cases were closed; 186 remain open.

"They're not just numbers. They are our loved ones, family members and friends," said Shirley Douglas, a member of Families Advocating for Safe Streets.

In October, Douglas' 27-year-old grandson, Stephon Thompson, was shot and killed outside a concert hall in North St. Louis County. Prior to his murder, Thompson was planning to move to Texas with his 9-year-old son and work as a construction worker.

As of Dec. 22, St. Louis County Police have investigated more than 60 homicides.

"The crime is just out of control. I believe it's an epidemic. I am so tired of it all, not just for my family, but all the rest of the families going through this," Shirley Douglas said.

"We've had a particularly violent week in what is otherwise supposedly a cold, holiday season. I think, unfortunately, our region has become numb to it," St. Louis County Police Sergeant Ben Granda said during a news conference on Tuesday.