Suspected serial burglar arrested in St. Louis County

The suspect was captured on video surveillance stealing cartons of cigarettes from stores in south and north county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police said they have arrested a man suspected in a string of burglaries at businesses stretching from south to north county.

Angelo Poole, 30, was charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary, five counts of stealing $750 or more and two counts of stealing less than $750. He's being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The burglaries happened between Oct. 18, 2020 and Dec. 28, 2020, with all but one of the suspected incidents happening in the Mehlville area in south St. Louis County. The targeted businesses included gas stations and liquor stores, and police said he burglarized a couple businesses multiple times.

Each time, police said he broke into the business through a glass door or window and stole multiple boxes and cartons of cigarettes.

Police released this list of locations and dates where they said Poole committed the crimes:

Dirt Cheap, 1401 Dunn Road on 10/18/20

Phillips 66, 1210 Lemay Ferry Road on 11/16/20

BP Gas Station, 8501 Morganford Road on 11/20/20

Star Liquor, 4221 Bayless Avenue on 11/27/20

Star Liquor, 4221 Bayless Avenue on 12/8/20

Garner’s Market, 4301 Seibert Avenue on 12/17/20

Phillips 66, 1210 Lemay Ferry Road on 12/28/20