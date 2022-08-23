Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for St. Louis County murders

Officials said both murders were committed in the victims' cars in the driveway of Jeffrey Tod's home.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 56-year-old Calverton Park man was sentenced Monday to 23 years in prison for the murders of two people in 2018 and 2019.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Jeffrey Tod pleaded guilty to the crimes on Aug. 4, admitting that the state had evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he shot and killed Deandre Moore on Dec. 10, 2018, and Alvern Linzie a month later on Jan. 11, 2019.

Tod was sentenced to 23 years each for two counts of second-degree murder and three years each for two counts of armed criminal action, with all sentences to be served concurrently. He is not eligible for parole until he has served 85% of his sentences, the prosecuting attorney's office said.

Both murders happened in the victim's cars in the driveway of Tod's home, which was located on Williams Boulevard in Calverton Park.

According to the prosecuting attorney's office, Moore's body was found in his car a short distance from Tod's home, and eyewitnesses saw Tod driving Moore's vehicle near the time of his death. Linzie's body was found in Tod's garage next to his vehicle and an eyewitness had seen Tod driving the vehicle around his garage. Tod also admitted to an associate that he had killed Linzie, the prosecuting attorney's office said.

Investigators took bullets from the victims' bodies and a ballistics analysis matched a pistol found in Tod's home after a search warrant.

The Major Case Squad and Calverton Park Police Department investigated the incidents, and the prosecuting attorney's office said Calverton Park Police Chief Scott Amos was key to connecting the murders.