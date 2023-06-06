St. Louis County police seek help identifying person of interest in car theft

The car theft happened during the late evening hours of May 24 in the 3900 block of Via Miralesta Drive.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a motor vehicle theft and multiple other vehicle larcenies in south St. Louis County.

According to a post on Twitter from St. Louis County police, the incident happened during the late evening hours of May 24 in the 3900 block of Via Miralesta Drive. The incident was caught on a Ring camera from a home garage.

Police said the person of interest drove away in a Nissan with Missouri license plate LJ6F2F. The person of interest and the Nissan are both still missing.

Can you help identify this subject in relation to a motor vehicle theft and multiple vehicle larcenies in south St. Louis County? If so, contact Detective Nickolaus at (314) 615-8635 or mnickolaus@stlouiscountymo.gov pic.twitter.com/T1DdHvDUls — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 6, 2023

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Michael Nickolaus at 314-615-8635 or mnickolaus@stlouiscountymo.gov.

In recent months, there have been several attempted carjackings, car thefts and robberies in south St. Louis County from homes or even nearby gas stations, some of which resulted in life-threatening injuries to victims.

In April, a woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car during an attempted robbery at a south St. Louis County QuikTrip. She was struck by the car while pumping gas and her purse was taken from her own vehicle. County police said they have been called to that gas station 14 times since January for reports of thefts from vehicles.

In March, a south St. Louis family said they were living a nightmare all over again after someone stole their truck not once but twice. The first time happened in June of 2021 and was caught on surveillance video. The second time happened in late February of 2023.