ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are accused of carjacking a woman moments after they were all hanging out in the car together.

The 21-year-old woman called St. Louis County police at 5 a.m. Monday in the 9700 block of Lorna Lane. She told investigators she was hanging out in her Volkswagen Jetta with Jkai Mabin and Robert Shelton.

The woman said she let Shelton drive her car, which he stopped outside a home. At that time, she said Mabin got out and knocked on the front door of a home. When he returned to the car, she said he pointed a gun at her and demanded that she get out. Mabin got in the car and they drove off without her, she told police.

However, officers in St. Louis City were able to track down the car and arrest the suspects within 30 minutes, county police said.

Mabin, 20, and Shelton, 18, were each charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Their bonds were set at $150,000 each and are cash only.

