Suspects with guns carjack woman outside St. Louis County shopping center

Officers in Jennings responded to a call for help at 9:09 a.m. in the 800 block of West Florissant, which is the address for the Northland Shopping Center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was carjacked along a busy stretch of West Florissant Avenue Thursday morning, St. Louis County police confirmed.

Officers from the Jennings precinct responded to a call for help at 9:09 a.m. in the 800 block of West Florissant. That’s the address for the Northland Shopping Center, which includes two grocery stores, several fast food restaurants and other businesses. St. Louis County police did not say exactly where the carjacking happened.

Police said a woman told officers at least two people robbed her at gunpoint and drove off with her 2018 black Toyota Camry.

The woman was not injured.

St. Louis County police not have released any other details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.