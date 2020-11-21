Man charged in connection with shooting of teenager that led to police chase

Police initially identified the victim as a man, but on Friday, they said he was 16 years old. He is expected to survive his injuries.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man was charged with two crimes in connection with the shooting of a teenager that led to a police chase in St. Louis County Thursday.

Tyshawn Cashaw, 20, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the Thursday afternoon shooting.

Around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Dividend Park Drive in Florissant and found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times, according to a press release from the police department. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police initially identified the victim as a man, but on Friday, they said he was 16 years old. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Another officer in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, and tried to pull the driver over. The driver did not stop and the officer started chasing the driver.

The chase ended after about 20 minutes in the 3400 block of Pershall in Ferguson, about seven miles away, when the driver drove the Maxima off the road and it became disabled.

Police said three people were taken into custody in connection with the incident, but they said two of the people were "more appropriately identified as witnesses" of the shooting and have not been charged.

The Maxima had been reported stolen.

Nobody was injured during the pursuit, police said.

Cashaw is being held without bond.