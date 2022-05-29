2 escape from St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center, police say

Officers with Clayton, Richmond Heights and St. Louis County police departments are involved in the search.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A search is on for two escapees from the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center in Clayton, and officers with multiple police departments are involved.

With help from a K-9 unit and air support, officers from the Clayton, Richmond Heights and the St. Louis County police departments are searching for the escapees.

According to police, officers are looking for two teens, 15 and 17 years old.

The facility on South Central Avenue, between Carondelet and Bonhomme avenues, is two blocks from Shaw Park.

Anyone with information should call 911, police said.

More information may become available as the investigation in to the escape continues.