Woman charged in south county arson slowed down firefighters, police say

Police said she stood in the roadway to delay firefighters from putting out the fire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County woman was charged with arson after police said she intentionally lit a fire in her condo and stood in the road to delay firefighters responding to the scene.

Fatima Sljivar was charged with arson and animal abuse for the fire that burned two condos, damaged two others and killed her cat Wednesday night.

According to charging documents, Sljivar admitted to lighting a piece of paper on fire inside the condo on the 6900 block of Colonial Woods Drive, resulting in what she called a "show."

While the fire burned, neighbors in the eight-family condo building had to jump to safety from their second-story windows.

When the fire department arrived, they were slowed by Sljivar, who was standing in the middle of the road. Firefighters said they were delayed from getting close enough to the building to start putting out the fire.

Charging documents said Sljivar had a cat inside the condo but told police that it would be better off dying in the fire.

Detectives from the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are leading the investigation.

She is being held on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

