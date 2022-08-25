Man found shot to death inside St. Louis County home

A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon inside a home on Congress Avenue.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed Wednesday in Spanish Lake.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the North County Precinct responded at 2:38 p.m. to a shooting in the 1200 block of Congress Avenue. They found a man inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Detectives with the department's Crimes Against Persons unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html