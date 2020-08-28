St. Louis County contractor facing fraud charges

Antonios Xenos took payments from at least 16 customers and failed to do any work or provide materials

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has charged Antonios Xenos, of Valley Park, with consumer fraud.

Xenos has been charged with 16 counts of deceptive business practice, a class E felony.

The charges allege that Xenos falsely promised homeowners that his company, Aphrodite Granite & Marble, Inc., would provide and install granite countertops and sinks in kitchen and bathroom remodels.

Xenos promised his company would do the work in exchange for $49,748.90 in upfront payments. He took payments from at least 16 customers and failed to do any work or provide materials to the homeowners, according to a news release.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a contractor scam is urged to file a complaint with Schmitt’s office by calling 800-392-8222 or by reporting it on the Missouri attorney general's website..