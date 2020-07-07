2 charged in connection with carjacking at Chesterfield Jewish Community Center

The press release from the police department said the carjacking appeared to be a crime of opportunity rather than a crime targeting the Jewish Community Center

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old are facing charges after police said they carjacked a person on the parking lot of the Jewish Community Center in Chesterfield on the Fourth of July.

Keyno Williams and Christopher Carter were each charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection with the carjacking.

Police said they were called to the community center on Baxter Road where a victim was carjacked by two men. Police said the men walked up to the car, pulled out a gun and told the victim to get out.

The victim did what they asked and the men got into the car and drove off.

A press release from the police department said they were able to identify Williams and Carter as the suspects and take them into custody.

The press release from the police department said the carjacking appeared to be a crime of opportunity rather than a crime targeting the Jewish Community Center.

Williams — a 19-year-old from St. Louis — and Carter — a 20-year-old from Florissant — are each being held on $75,000, cash only bonds.